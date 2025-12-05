Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 512,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 225,871 shares.The stock last traded at $10.58 and had previously closed at $10.58.

Shimano Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 10.72%.The firm had revenue of $770.46 million during the quarter.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

