Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2025

Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSGGet Free Report) traded down 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.25 and last traded at GBX 22.90. 148,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 314,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.

Insig AI Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £28.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.86.

Insig AI (LON:INSGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insig AI had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 4,307.68%.

Insig AI Company Profile

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

Further Reading

