Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 138,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 160,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on GCL. Desjardins decreased their target price on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Colabor Group
Colabor Group Stock Performance
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Colabor Group
Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colabor Group
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Kraken Robotics Stock Exploded 1,000%—Now Wall Street Is Paying Attention
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Kroger Stock Analysis: Digital Pivot, Dividend Safety & 2026 Growth Plan
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Will Crypto Miners Pivot to AI? Latest on 3 Key Players
Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.