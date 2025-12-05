Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $19.9750, with a volume of 503867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Several analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.60% and a negative net margin of 279.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 337,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 114,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 298,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 303,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 170,993 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

