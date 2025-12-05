Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.9050 and last traded at $0.9050. 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Hong Kong & China Gas Trading Down 13.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

