Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,138.8101, but opened at $1,182.4449. Partners Group shares last traded at $1,182.4449, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,226.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,306.74.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

