Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 5,108 shares.The stock last traded at $20.08 and had previously closed at $19.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TATYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 1.7%

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

