Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.8150. 893,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,906,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

HIMX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.22 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Himax Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 42,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

