Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.80 and last traded at $114.6590, with a volume of 19473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

