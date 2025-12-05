Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $146.3675 and last traded at $146.3675, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.21.

Wacoal Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.91. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

