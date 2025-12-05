JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.5810, with a volume of 9590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 185,164 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

