iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.53 and last traded at $104.4860, with a volume of 69221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.96.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

