Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.5150, with a volume of 27943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
