Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.5150, with a volume of 27943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 406,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 193,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

