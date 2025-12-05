Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.44 and last traded at $58.3660, with a volume of 3118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROUS. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,277,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 914,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 199,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

