Nordic American Tankers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 30,432 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,363% compared to the average daily volume of 2,080 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $32,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. 1,417,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,370. The company has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a P/E ratio of 186.34 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

