Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) versus Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Financial Analysis

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Millennium Prime”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Horizons Family Solutions $2.69 billion 2.18 $140.19 million $3.48 29.81 Millennium Prime N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Prime.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Horizons Family Solutions 6.98% 17.07% 5.99% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Millennium Prime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Horizons Family Solutions 1 3 3 0 2.29 Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $128.71, suggesting a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bright Horizons Family Solutions is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

Summary

Bright Horizons Family Solutions beats Millennium Prime on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home child and adult/elder dependent care, school-age camps, virtual tutoring, and self-sourced reimbursed care services through child care centers, school-age campuses, and in-home caregivers, as well as the back-up care network. The Educational Advisory and Other Services segment offers tuition assistance and student loan repayment program administration, workforce education, and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions and college financial advisory services. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Millennium Prime

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.