Sajal Srivastava Acquires 47,713 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava bought 47,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $315,860.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,270,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,570.98. The trade was a 3.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sajal Srivastava acquired 24,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $157,680.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Sajal Srivastava acquired 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $315,500.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Sajal Srivastava bought 39,760 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $250,488.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 42,999 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $270,033.72.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $309,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 27,439 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $166,280.34.

On Monday, November 17th, Sajal Srivastava bought 44,648 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $270,566.88.

On Friday, November 14th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 46,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $279,733.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,144. The stock has a market cap of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%.The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 612,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

