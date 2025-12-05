Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Director Acquires $50,038.04 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 9,388 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,038.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,297,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,770.94. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

On Monday, September 15th, Matthew Reade Miller purchased 600 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $3,210.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE GRNT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,615. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.27 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRNT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 5,859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,525,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,661,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 303,059 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,246.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 295,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1,115.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,556 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.