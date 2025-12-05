Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Insider Mark Allan Buys 24 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 620 per share, for a total transaction of £148.80.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mark Allan acquired 25 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 617 per share, with a total value of £154.25.

On Monday, October 6th, Mark Allan acquired 25 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 593 per share, with a total value of £148.25.

Shares of LON:LAND traded up GBX 4 on Friday, hitting GBX 618. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,652,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 613.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 597.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 490.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 652.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Land Securities Group ( LON:LAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative net margin of 38.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 730 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 425 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 424 to GBX 494 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 475 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 604.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

