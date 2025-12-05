Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) VP David Deninno Sells 5,000 Shares

Wabtec (NYSE:WABGet Free Report) VP David Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $1,073,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,579. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wabtec Trading Down 0.2%

WAB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.70. The company had a trading volume of 133,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average of $200.05. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WABGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 240.8% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the second quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Varenne Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 277,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 78,394 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Wabtec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

