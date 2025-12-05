Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Trading Up 6.5% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $133.75 and last traded at $133.3770. 6,387,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,600,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.29.

The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Severin Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 7.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

