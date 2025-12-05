TD Cowen Raises Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target to $155.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price target on Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCB

Coastal Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CCB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.65, for a total transaction of $1,224,805.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,192,411.15. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,080,764.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,418.54. This trade represents a 42.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $7,210,220. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth about $7,871,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.