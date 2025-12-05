ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock’s current price.

TTAN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServiceTitan from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.53.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTAN

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTAN traded up $11.41 on Friday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,832. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.86. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.26 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.ServiceTitan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

In other ServiceTitan news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $43,647,909.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,595,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,706,572.83. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,749,278.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,740,332. 51.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 92,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth $19,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 422.5% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.