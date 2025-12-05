Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for M&T Bank (MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2025 – M&T Bank had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – M&T Bank had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – M&T Bank had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – M&T Bank had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/1/2025 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2025 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/20/2025 – M&T Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/20/2025 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $227.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – M&T Bank had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $207.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – M&T Bank is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $1,140,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,324.20. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,541.70. This trade represents a 48.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.