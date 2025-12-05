American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.24. 4,599,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 3,181,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Bitcoin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

American Bitcoin Trading Down 9.1%

Institutional Trading of American Bitcoin

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solari Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Bitcoin during the third quarter worth $317,612,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Bitcoin by 271.4% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,403,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,649 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Bitcoin during the second quarter valued at about $965,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Bitcoin during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,886,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

American Bitcoin Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

