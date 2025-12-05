Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.9250. Approximately 52,840,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 148,767,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 53.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

