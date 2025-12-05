ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.21. 163,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 85,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZKH Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ZKH Group

The company has a market cap of $522.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ZKH Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ZKH Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ZKH Group in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

See Also

