Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.31 and last traded at $63.1010. 3,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCS

Century Communities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $980.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Century Communities’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 104.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.