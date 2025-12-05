Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.94 and last traded at C$19.87, with a volume of 29520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$19.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

In other news, insider Paul Mahoney purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$250,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,050. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

