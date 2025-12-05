Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 47501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lands’ End

Lands’ End Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $504.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $318.63 million for the quarter. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Lands’ End by 83.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.