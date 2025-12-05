State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.78 and last traded at $123.72, with a volume of 338651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

State Street Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 3,914.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

