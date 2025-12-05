Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading 6.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 428,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 191,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Galway Metals Stock Up 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.72.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

