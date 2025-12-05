Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.94 and last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 5403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.87.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.26.

About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

The Funds investment objectives are to provide unitholders with: monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities1 of the Brand Leaders1 directly. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund will invest in an equally-weighted portfolio of Equity Securities of 20 Brand Leaders from the Brand Leaders Investable Universe1 that have a market capitalization of at least US$10 billion at the time of investment and meet the investment characteristics described below.

