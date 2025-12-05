Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.9060, with a volume of 68532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Digi International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DGII

Digi International Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $175,389.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,830.08. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $363,216.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,757,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,561,227.60. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 56,572 shares of company stock worth $2,256,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 2,215.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digi International by 1,530.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.