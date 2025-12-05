Victoria’s Secret & Co. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,565 call options on the company. This is an increase of 162% compared to the average daily volume of 3,268 call options.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 11.2%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 5,757,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.24. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 335.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,599,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

