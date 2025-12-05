APA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 40,732 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 247% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,724 put options.

APA Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of APA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.75.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 38.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 79,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in APA by 98.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in APA by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

