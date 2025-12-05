WAM Strategic Value (ASX:WAR) Insider Buys A$27,648.79 in Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 25,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.10 per share, with a total value of A$27,648.79.

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 9,486 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.14 per share, with a total value of A$10,833.01.

On Friday, September 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 9,396 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,683.25.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,660 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$17,774.10.

On Thursday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 6,023 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.14 per share, with a total value of A$6,836.11.

On Monday, September 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,117 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.14 per share, with a total value of A$13,752.80.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 15,934 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 per share, with a total value of A$17,989.49.

On Friday, September 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,210 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,471.77.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 8,611 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.14 per share, with a total value of A$9,816.54.

On Thursday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 9,056 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,323.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 19,739 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,443.24.

The stock has a market cap of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41.

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

