360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 949,102 Shares

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 949,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$384,386.31.

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital REIT alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Tony Pitt purchased 680,335 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.41 per share, with a total value of A$275,535.68.

On Monday, November 17th, Tony Pitt purchased 694,726 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$281,364.03.

360 Capital REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

360 Capital REIT Dividend Announcement

About 360 Capital REIT

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 172.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 28th. 360 Capital REIT’s payout ratio is -23.08%.

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.