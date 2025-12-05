JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $48.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,276,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,314. Samsara has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $6,137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,960. The trade was a 81.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,730,107 shares of company stock valued at $143,045,198. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Samsara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Samsara by 0.3% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

