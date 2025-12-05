Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 32,720 shares.The stock last traded at $119.6260 and had previously closed at $125.48.
The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter.
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.
