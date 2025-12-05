Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $28.10. Jyong Biotech shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 946 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

