Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.4880, but opened at $9.03. Sysmex shares last traded at $9.3550, with a volume of 52,631 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSMXY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sysmex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysmex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sysmex Stock Down 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sysmex had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.32%.The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

