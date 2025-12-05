USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $16.48. USA Rare Earth shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 3,519,186 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, October 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at $588,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

