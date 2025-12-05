Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Trading Up 22.7% – Here’s Why

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.3120 and last traded at $3.3120. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 326,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJDCY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Nidec Stock Performance
Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts expect that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nidec
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.
