Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.39. 89,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 318,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALVO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alvotech from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research lowered Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Alvotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.13.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Alvotech had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business had revenue of $113.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alvotech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alvotech by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alvotech by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 24.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

