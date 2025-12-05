ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 29,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 19,073 shares.The stock last traded at $49.1140 and had previously closed at $49.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACNB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACNB from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACNB in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACNB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.83 million. ACNB had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACNB Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in ACNB in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 9.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 345,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACNB by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

