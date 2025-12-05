Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 360,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 161,934 shares.The stock last traded at $29.7575 and had previously closed at $28.90.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Disco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $709.55 million for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Disco Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.
