Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Adam Mcananey Sells 1,852 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) insider Adam Mcananey sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $30,724.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,608.19. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oscar Health Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 706,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,530,396. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.88. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,469 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.