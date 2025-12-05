JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $24.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 10.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 27.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Mosaic by 25.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.3% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

