FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $296.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $346.50.

NYSE:FDS traded up $7.66 on Friday, hitting $286.58. 130,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $496.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.15.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,873,000 after purchasing an additional 301,129 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,356.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 279,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,151,000 after buying an additional 260,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,558,000 after buying an additional 192,448 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,878,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,079,000 after buying an additional 167,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

